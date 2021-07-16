Top 10 world news: ECDC warns of dramatic rise in Europe's Covid cases, Afghan forces kill 20 Taliban militants in airstrike and more

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the number of Coronavirus infections in Europe will rise dramatically by August 1. An increase of nearly five times is expected. Highly transmissible Delta variant, along with relaxing covid measures are attributed to this dramatic rise in coronavirus cases.

Europe Covid infections to go up five times by August 1, says diseases body ECDC

Nearly five times as many new coronavirus infections are expected by August 1, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Afghan forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban; several militants killed

Afghanistan's defence ministry said Friday that Afghan forces conducted airstrikes against Taliban militants in the Shuhada district of Badakhshan province.

Chinese spacecraft resembling US Air Force's X-37B returns to Earth after inaugural flight

A Chinese spacecraft resembling the US Air Force's X-37B has returned to Earth in what China said was a big step towards developing reusable space transportation technology

Haitian police deny link of interim prime minister to President Moise's assassination

Hatian police said the assassination of Jovenel Moise was planned in the neighbouring Dominican Republic.

Lootings were instigated, people planned and coordinated it: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, said on Friday that his government would not allow "anarchy and mayhem" to rule after this week's violence that was intentionally provoked, he said.

Russia passenger airplane found after going off radar; all passengers survive

According to Russian authorities, all passengers were found alive after an An-28 passenger plane that went missing from the radars in the Tomsk region was located in the Siberian region on Friday.

Google Maps criticised for showing 'fatal' route to Ben Nevis peak

Google Maps is under fire for showing a "potentially fatal" route which goes up to Ben Nevis peak in the UK.

Malnutrition now termed as Afghanistan's 'silent emergency'

Among children under five in Afghanistan, UNICEF reports a 41 percent stunting rate, which is the highest in the world.

Half of hospitalised COVID-19 patients develop organ complications irrespective of age: Study

Research published in The Lancet suggests that one of every two people who had COVID-19 developed at least one problem affecting key organs.

Canada may allow fully vaccinated travellers by early September, says Trudeau

If the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continues, Canada may be able to welcome fully vaccinated visitors by early September, according to Canada's prime minister.