Google Maps criticised for showing 'fatal' route to Ben Nevis peak

We all use Google Maps, it has become inseparable part of our lives. There may be glitches here and there, but we trust the navigation it offers. But what if we told you that Google Maps is under fire for showing a "potentially fatal" route. This route goes up to Ben Nevis peak in the UK.

Scottish Mountaineering charities are lashing out at Google Maps. A trust that looks after upper reaches of Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the UK, has said that when a hiker searches for way to the peak and opts for and option of car, Google Maps suggests the nearest car park from the peak and recommends walking after that.

It is this distance to be covered by walking that has drawn the ire of mountaineering associations. Safety advisers have been quoted in media reports as saying that this path is treacherous, too steep and very hard to follow even when the visibility is good. Add a little rain and low clouds, and this path become "potentially fatal"

The charities and associations have attempted to contact Google, but they have not received any answer.