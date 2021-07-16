Russia passenger airplane found after going off radar; all passengers survive

According to Russian authorities, all passengers were found alive after an An-28 passenger plane was located in the Siberian region on Friday.

The plane had gone missing from the radars in the Tomsk region in western Siberia.

Officials said there were at least 17 people on board.

The authorities had started search operations to locate the plane as soon as it went off the radars. The plane was reportedly flying from Kedrovoye to Tomsk.

The incident comes just days after an An-26 passenger plane crashed in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula killing all 28 people on board.

(With inputs from Agencies)

