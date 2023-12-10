Top 10 world news: Cyprus detains 2 Iranians, Palestine PM demands US ensure Israeli 'atrocities' end, & more

Cyprus authorities apprehended two Iranians for an alleged plot to carry out attacks on Israelis in the country. This comes as mediation efforts resumed to attain the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In an exclusive interview with WION, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh spokes of the urgent need to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that entered its third month.

Two Iranians were arrested in Cyprus over alleged plot to stage attacks on Israelis living in the country, a Cypriot newspaper reported Sunday (Dec 10).

In an exclusive interview with WION, Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh laid emphasis on urgently bringing an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, which has now entered its ninth week.

At the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, the prestigious award was presented to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, who is currently incarcerated in Tehran's Evin prison, on Sunday (Dec 12). In a speech delivered by her children, who accepted the award on her behalf, imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi denounced the 'tyrannical and anti-women religious' government of Iran.

Egyptians began voting, on Sunday (Dec 10), in a presidential election overshadowed by the war in neighbouring Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas while the incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is poised to secure a third term in power. The polling began as the country grapples with one of the most severe financial crises in its recent history.

The Arab world's priority is to ensure an immediate end to war in Gaza, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told WION on the sidelines of Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on Sunday (Dec 10).

In a key move aimed at strengthening ties between India and Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik is set to embark on a first state visit to India on Saturday (December 16) since ascending the throne.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Sunday (Dec 10) released its first detailed assessment of the ongoing COP28 climate talks in Dubai, and it couldn’t be more concerning.

Iran has unveiled advanced Karrar combat drones armed with air-to-air missiles, enhancing its air defence capabilities, according to state media. Dozens of Karrar drones with an operational range of up to 1,000 kilometres will be deployed along the country's borders.

Rumours surrounding the false death of legendary rapper Eminem have engulfed social media, sparking scepticism and outrage among fans worldwide. The confusion arose as Google searches for the artist displayed a deceiving death date, alleging he passed away on December 10th, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin.