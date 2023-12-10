Jailed Narges Mohammadi sends fiery message for Iran upon receiving Nobel Peace Prize

At the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, the prestigious award was presented to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, who is currently incarcerated in Tehran's Evin prison, on Sunday (Dec 12). In a speech delivered by her children, who accepted the award on her behalf, imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi denounced the 'tyrannical and anti-women religious' government of Iran.

Narges Mohammadi was represented by her family, including her husband Taghi Rahmani, who expressed their pride in being her voice.

Mohammadi, a vocal advocate against the compulsory hijab and the death penalty in Iran, has faced numerous arrests and convictions over the years. The honour was accepted on her behalf by her 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiani Rahmani.

Ali Rahmani, ahead of the speech was "very, very optimistic" about meeting his mother one day. He said, "We are not nervous; we are very proud to be able to be the voice of our mother and do our best to move things forward. The prize will reinforce our determination to go to the end."

"The cause of 'Woman, Life, Freedom', freedom in general and democracy are worth sacrificing yourself for and giving your life for, because in the end these three things are priceless", said Kiana. "As for seeing her again one day, personally I'm rather pessimistic."

"Maybe I'll see her in 30 or 40 years but if not, I don't think I'll ever see her again. But that's OK because my mother will always be with me in my heart and with my family," Kiana further said.

Meanwhile, in protest of the limitations on medical care and the compulsory veiling of women in Iran, Mohammadi initiated a hunger strike from her prison cell.

Her husband revealed her motivation, saying, "She said, 'I will start my hunger strike on the day that I am being granted this prize, perhaps then the world will hear more about it'."

Suffering from poor health, Mohammadi had previously undertaken a hunger strike in the month of November, seeking the right to be transferred to a hospital without wearing a head covering.

Notably, she has been at the forefront of the 'Woman, Life, Freedom' movement, which gained momentum through extensive protests across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman, passed away on September 16, 2022, while in the custody of Iran's morality police, allegedly for violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.