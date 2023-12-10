Pro-democracy activists arrested as Hong Kong holds first ‘patriots only’ elections

At least three pro-democracy activists were arrested on Sunday (Dec 10) before the voting began in a “patriots only” district election in Hong Kong. The polling took place amid officials dismissing concerns of possible low turnout in a race that has shut out all opposition candidates after a China-imposed national security crackdown.

Meanwhile, the pro-China government in Hong Kong has sought to increase the turnout, while Reuters reported that many people are avoiding the polls, in contrast to the last election in 2019, which took place during the massive pro-democracy protests.

In 2019, the elections drew a record 71 per cent turnout and led to a landslide victory for the democratic camp. However, since China’s widespread crackdown on political opposition in Hong Kong aided by its national security law imposed in 2020 the city authorities overhauled the councils’ composition, earlier this year.

Three people pro-democracy activists arrested

Three members of the “League of Social Democrats” in the city’s Central business district were arrested, reported Reuters citing the group. This comes after the group had planned to protest against the “birdcage election” which they said lacked any democratic scope.

According to the League of Social Democrats, the vetting requirements by authorities in Hong Kong have effectively barred all democrats from running. “Hong Kong people’s right to vote and to be elected seems to be absent,” said the group, in a statement.

The police, in a statement, said that it arrested three people on suspicion of “attempting to incite others to carry out acts that disrupt district council election.” All three were detained for investigation.

Regulations introduced, earlier this year, lashed the directly elected district council seats by nearly 80 per cent from four years ago, reported Reuters. At least three pro-democracy groups, including moderates, and even some pro-Beijing figures failed to secure enough nominations.

This comes as all candidates are also required to undergo national security background checks and secure nominations from three pro-government committees, which effectively shut out all pro-democracy parties.

Separately two more people were arrested, reported AFP after Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption said it detained a couple for allegedly “leaving a comment” on a social media post which incited people to cast invalid ballots.

‘Sabotage governance’

While officials have tried to drum up enthusiasm for the election, putting up posters and urging Hong Kongers to participate, polling booths, as of Sunday morning, as per AFP, only had a few voters.

“It must be the patriots ruling Hong Kong – this is our principle,” a civil engineer surnamed Lee, a lone early voter, told the news agency, adding “the election wouldn’t be affected just because some (candidates) can’t be part of it.”

However, others have expressed apathy over the election. “The broad political spectrum of voices that we saw four years has all gone,” Tang, a 27-year-old told Reuters, saying she would boycott the vote, asking to be identified only by her family name.

John Lee, the city’s leader, said that this election was “the last piece of the puzzle to implement the principle of patriots ruling Hong Kong,” referring to the China-imposed national security law that has led to the arrests of anyone holding public office who is deemed politically disloyal after the 2019 protests.

“From now on, the district councils would no longer be what they were in the past – which was a platform to destruct and reject the government’s administration, to promote Hong Kong independence and to endanger national security,” said Lee while casting his ballot, claiming that the previous poll in 2019 had been used to sabotage governance and endanger national security.

More than 12,000 police officers were deployed across Hong Kong to maintain order. As of 2:30 pm (local time), the turn out was 15.47 per cent, down from 42 per cent in the previous elections.