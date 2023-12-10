Iran unveils advanced Karrar combat drones armed with Majid air-to-air missiles, to be used along border

Iran has unveiled advanced Karrar combat drones armed with air-to-air missiles, enhancing its air defence capabilities, according to state media. Dozens of Karrar drones with an operational range of up to 1,000 kilometres will be deployed along the country's borders.

During a televised ceremony at the Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Academy in Tehran, the Iranian military showcased these drones. This comes days after the recent unveiling of the Fattah-2 ballistic missile equipped with an advanced warhead and hypersonic glide vehicle.

"The enemies will now have to rethink their strategies because the Iranian forces have become more powerful," stated General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander-in-chief of Iran's army, during the ceremony.

He added, "Experience has proven that our power drives the enemy to despair."

The Karrar interceptor drone, first unveiled in 2010, now features a "Majid" thermal missile with an eight-kilometres range, developed entirely within Iran.

General Mousavi highlighted the success of its operational tests conducted during military exercises in October.

"The [Iranian] Army meets its own needs through the cooperation of its scientists with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, and knowledge-based cores," said Mousavi, stressing the importance of strengthening defence power across all borders.

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, described the Karrar drone as "a great achievement made by our country’s youth," achieved through a year of continuous research and scientific efforts.

Many countries, especially the United States and Israel, have voiced their concerns over the development of Iran's military arsenal which has been ongoing since the 1980s, originating during its eight-year war with Iraq.

It comes as Iran gives its backing to allies in the Middle East and amid accusations of providing drones to groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi rebels in Yemen. Additionally, Iran faces accusations of supplying drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, a claim Tehran denies. Western governments have responded with multiple rounds of sanctions on Iran over alleged arms sales.