Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to visit India on December 16

In a key move aimed at strengthening ties between India and Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik is set to embark on a first state visit to India on Saturday (December 16) since ascending the throne.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, it "marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman".

The Sultan, accompanied by a delegation of top nine cabinet ministers, underscores the importance both countries place on this diplomatic engagement. The Sultan's visit itinerary includes a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 16, where he will be received by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be followed by a luncheon in the Sultan's honor.

The Sultan has not travelled anywhere else to Asia so far except Iran. On this visit, he will go to Singapore before coming to India. This is also the first state visit from Oman in 26 years. The last Sultan Qaboos came to India in 1997.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the longstanding history of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, stating, "India and Oman share a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, built on the foundation of mutual trust and respect, and strong people-to-people ties going back centuries. India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has flourished over the years."

Watch | Israel-Hamas | US to send more weapons to Israel × The Indian Ocean neighbours, India and Oman have witnessed an increase in defence and security ties. Earlier this year, India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, visited Oman to strengthen strategic cooperation and security ties. During Ajit Doval's visit, he conveyed a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Remember India also extended an invitation to Oman to participate in the G20 Summit and associated meetings as a guest country during its presidency of the grouping. India has emerged as one of the largest investors in Oman, with total investments exceeding US $7.5 billion.