Cyprus detains two Iranian ‘refugees’ over alleged plot to target Israelis

Two Iranians were arrested in Cyprus over alleged plot to stage attacks on Israelis living in the country, a Cypriot newspaper reported Sunday (Dec 10).

Both of them are said to be political refugees and linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper reported that the duo was in the initial stages of gathering intelligence related to the potential Israeli targets.

Later, PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that Israeli intelligence service Mossad helped Cyprus foil the "Iranian-ordered attack" against Israelis and Jews on the island.

Iranian network active in Cyprus

Cyprus is a prominent tourist and investment destination for many Israelis, located just a 40-minute flight from the Jewish nation.

Iranian undercover network is believed to be operational here, which constantly keeps devising threatening designs against local Israelis.

Earlier in June this year, PM Netanyahu of Israel had lauded Cyprus authorities for foiling an alleged attack plot against Israelis.

"Israel welcomes the foiling of the Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets," Netanyahu's office had said.

Watch: Israel-Hamas | US to send more weapons to Israel × "Israel operates everywhere in a wide variety of methods in order to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to sever Iranian terrorism wherever it raises its head, including on Iranian soil," the statement added.

In 2021, Israel accused Iran of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested.

Houthis issue warning to Israeli ships

Iran and its proxies continue to threaten Israeli interests across the West Asia region as the war in Gaza rages on.

Earlier this week, Yemen’s Houthi movement said it would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned all international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

“If Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces,” the group’s spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

This has risked major escalation in the region as Israel continues to pound Gaza for a third month, killing more than 17,700 people so far and wounding nearly 49,000 others.