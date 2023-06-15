Top 10 world news: Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India's Gujarat, UK Partygate scandal report, and more

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in the Indian state of Gujarat's coast after more than 74,000 people living near the coast of western Gujarat's Kutch district evacuated, on Thursday. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar as the landfall process commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and is said to continue until midnight.



In other news, former UK prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled the parliament over the Partygate scandal, the House of Commons Privileges Committee found in its report published on June 15.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled the parliament over the Partygate scandal, the House of Commons Privileges Committee found in its report published on June 15.

South Korean military, on Thursday (June 15) said that North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, as per Reuters. This comes after North Korea condemned live fire drills South Korea is carrying out with the United States.

One of the major discussions going to take place between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during the former’s visit to Washington would be on the joint manufacturing of fighter jet engines. According to Bloomberg, India and the US are close to signing a military deal that would allow them to jointly develop fighter jet engines.

Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, who was suffering from blood cancer, reportedly died in London on Thursday, June 15. The cause of the death of Khanda, the chief of UK-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and the main handler of Khalistani figurehead Amritpal Singh, is disputed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States from June 21 to June 24. The upcoming visit is one of the many visits the Indian PM has made to the US. However, as per reports, it is like none other. During the trip, he will be hosted by American President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for an intimate visit.

The United States on Wednesday (June 14) played down expectations of any breakthrough of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China this weekend, following a tense call with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Australian lawmaker, Senator David Van from the opposition Liberal Party was suspended, on Thursday (June 15) by his party members after he was accused of sexual assault in Parliament House by a female colleague.

An IndiGo aircraft operating between Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 15), second such incident in a span of five days, a DGCA official told PTI.