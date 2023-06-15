Partygate scandal: Boris Johnson intentionally misled UK parliament, report finds

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled the parliament over partygate scandal, the House of Commons Privileges Committee found in its report published on June 15. The committee said that it would have recommended a 90 day suspension against the former prime minister but given the damning findings of the report, he "should not be granted a former members’ pass".

The 30,000-word document found that the former Tory leader committed multiple contempt of parliament, breached confidence, impugned the committee and the democratic process of the house.

The report found Johnson "complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee".

This is a breaking story. More to follow soon.

