Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates | India braces for cyclonic storm impact as strong winds, rain lash coastal areas
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: More than 74,000 people living near the coast of western Gujarat;s Kutch district were evacuated on Thursday as officials make haste ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's impending landfall later in the day. Disaster management units have been deployed for rescue and relief measures. With the cyclone in the Arabian Sea hurling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said.
Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra has advised companies and state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra to regulate port, oil exploration, and industrial activities due to the rough sea conditions as cyclone Biparjoy moves toward India.
Cyclone Biparjoy around 180 km away from Jakhau port, landfall by today evening, says Indian Meteorological Department
Mandvi of Kachchh is witnessing rough sea conditions and strong winds as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ nears the coast of Gujarat. Earlier on June 11, the IMD issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kachchh coasts in Gujarat. Under the influence of the cyclone, high tidal waves hit Gujarat on June 15.
Sea conditions in Mumbai got rough at Gateway of India as cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday.
Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat in the evening and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rough seas at Gateway of India as #CycloneBiparjoy is excepted to make landfall in Gujarat. High tide is expected in Mumbai at 10.29 am. pic.twitter.com/94JLND5Awr— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023
Heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds lash Gujarat's Sabarkantha district ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Biparjoy later today.
VIDEO | Heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds lash Gujarat's Sabarkantha district ahead of the expected landfall of #CycloneBiparjoy later today. pic.twitter.com/SOHcuVFuRM— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023
The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a 'rainfall warning for 11 Indian states. As per the weather agency, heavy rain is expected to begin in Gujarat today (June 15) due to the red alert that was issued earlier for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.