India weather update: IMD issues 'red alert' in Gujarat, heavy rainfall warning for these 11 states

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a 'rainfall warning for 11 Indian states. As per the weather agency, heavy rain is expected to begin in Gujarat today (June 15) due to the red alert that was issued earlier for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

The Twitter post read, "VSCS Biparjoy over the Northeast Arabian Sea at 0530 hours IST on June 15, 2023, about 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). To cross Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15 as a VSVS."

The weather department on Wednesday also issued heavy rain warning in its press release stating, Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated areas very likely over Devbhumi Dwarka, and heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Kachchh, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts of Saurashtra and Kutch from June 14.

In a tweet shared by the IMD, the post said that cyclone "Biparjoy" would cause rain to fall in Delhi during the next few days. The storm will provide significant relief from the heat because the temperature in certain city areas was over 45 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the mercury on Tuesday almost reached 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The national capital might experience a little rain or drizzle beginning Thursday (June 15), but the IMD predicted that the capital might witness heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday (June 18). It added that similar rain portions are expected in Haryana, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and south Karnataka. Here's the list shared by IMD of states where moderate to extremely heavy rainfall might occur: Andaman and Nicobar Islands: June 14

Gujarat: June 15

Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, and Sikkim: June 14 to June 16

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura: June 14 to June 18

Arunachal Pradesh: June 17 and June 18

Uttrakhand, South Haryana, South-West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Central Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka: June 18 Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall might occur in these isolated places: Arunachal Pradesh: June 14 to June 16

East Rajasthan: June 16

Assam and Meghalaya: June 14 to June 18 Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy Falls might occur in these places: Meghalaya: June 14 to June 16

Saurashtra and Kutch- June 15 and 16

Gujarat- June 16

West Rajasthan: June 16 and June 17

East Rajasthan: June 17

WATCH WION LIVE HERE