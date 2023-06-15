US plays down expectations of any breakthrough from Blinken's China visit

The United States on Wednesday (June 14) played down expectations of any breakthrough of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China this weekend, following a tense call with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. In a security call with Blinken, Gang urged the US to stop meddling in its (China's) affairs and harming its security. Gang told Blinken to respect China's core concerns, such as the Taiwan issue, to arrest declining relations between the superpowers.

Blinken is set to become the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. He postponed the February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, increasing tensions between the two countries.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Thursday, American officials said that Blinken would push to establish open communication channels to ensure competition with the Chinese does not spiral into conflict.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department's top diplomat for East Asia, told reporters, "We're not going to Beijing with the intent of having some sort of breakthrough or transformation in the way that we deal with one another. We're coming to Beijing with a realistic, confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible."

Kritenbrink also said he expected Blinken would "reiterate America's abiding interest in the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" and also discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. Blinken's visit aimed at stabilising relations Blinken's upcoming visit to China is aimed at stabilising relations between Washington and Beijing. Kritenbrink told reporters that the US Secretary of State would hold a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials. However, it is not yet known which officials Blinken would meet.

Kritenbrink also said a primary objective for Blinken would be "candid, direct and constructive" discussions with China.

"There will be a substantive and productive agenda that we’ll have before us, but, again, the objective is to focus on those top-line goals, not necessarily to produce a long list of deliverables," the top diplomat added, Reuters reported.

Blinken's visit would also pave the way for more bilateral meetings, including possible trips to China soon by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.