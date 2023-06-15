Asia Cup 2023: ACC confirms hybrid model for continental showpiece as Pakistan to host four matches
Story highlights
The suspense surrounding Asia Cup 2023 format has finally come to an end after the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) announced it on Wednesday, June 15. The proposed model will see Pakistan host four matches while Sri Lanka hosts nine matches including the India vs Pakistan contest.
The suspense surrounding Asia Cup 2023 format has finally come to an end after the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) announced it on Wednesday, June 15. The proposed model will see Pakistan host four matches while Sri Lanka hosts nine matches including the India vs Pakistan contest.
The Asia Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 with the hybrid model in place for the tournament. As things stand after the official confirmation, Pakistan despite being the host will host only four matches while Sri Lanka will host nine matches including the final if India qualify. The Asia Cup will start on August 31 with the final taking place on September 17 and will be played in the ODI format before the World Cup in India.
More to Follow…