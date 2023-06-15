Ashes 2023, 1st Test, England vs Australia - Preview and Result Prediction

The greatest rivalry in Tests - the Ashes 2023 is set to get underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16. Since last year when Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over the reins in the Test setup, England's track record changed for good. On the other hand, Australia boosted their chances of tackling the most-talked-about 'Bazball' approach in the upcoming five-match series with a massive 209-run win over India in the recently-contested WTC Final 2023.

The hosts have their basis covered, and two days before the start of the first day's play announced their XI with the inclusion of coming-out-of-retirement Moeen Ali. Though they are dealing with some injury issues with Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and spinner Jack Leach all ruled out of English summer, the inclusion of Anderson, Broad and Robinson reflects their plans against the mighty Aussies.

With England's top-three in good form, considering their latest outing against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord's, their tactics of taking down the mighty Aussie attack from the word go look well on track. Joe Root - perhaps England's best batter on the playing sheet, will dictate terms in the middle order.

The young Harry Brook also looks set to unleash himself, as his credentials have already kept the Aussies on notice. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, two batters who haven't spent much time on the crease in the build-up to this Test, will possess challenge when on the song. Australia ready to create history The touring Australia team looks daunting after the recent success against India, and with how their players are faring on the latest ICC Rankings for batters in Tests, they know they can pull the rabbit out of the hat and win their first away Ashes in 22 years.

While their batting order looks sorted, the Australian selection committee will have a good headache with whom to pick from for that one slot, Josh Hazlewood or Scott Boland. With Ricky Ponting and others vouching for Hazlewood's inclusion in the XI despite him missing the WTC Final on precautionary grounds, consensus says Boland might get retained for the first Test.

Considering the previous result at this venue in 2022, when England chased down the mammoth 378 against India with seven wickets in hand, both sides will fancy bowling first in Edgbaston.

Here is England's confirmed Playing XI for the first Ashes Test -

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson

Here is Australia's Predicted XI for the first Ashes Test -

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon

Match Prediction -

England looks confident like never before, and with momentum on their side, let alone the crowd, they are likely to draw first blood against Australia.