Moeen Ali's selection receives backlash as ex-captain plays down England's latest move to boost Ashes hopes

Not everyone seems to be happy with Moeen Ali's inclusion in the Test side for the Ashes 2023. Though Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum sound confident of the 35-year-old adapting to Bazball's style of play, several former stars look upset with England's latest approach to boost their chances against Australia. One of them is ex-captain, Michael Atherton.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of the first Test in Edgbaston on June 16, Atherton criticised England's newest tactics saying instead of going for Moeen, the hosts should have picked someone new in Jack Leach's absence, who got ruled out of the Ashes last minute.

Having last played a Test match and a First-Class game in 2021, Moeen made a shocking return to the Test side for the upcoming Ashes following 'one-text message from Stokes' saga.

“I wouldn’t have picked Moeen Ali, but I am not Ben Stokes. I am not Bazball. It’s a selection that is amazing if you think about it because Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket, and hasn’t played Test cricket since September 2021,” Atherton said on Sky Sports.

“You’ve got a batter, who fits the mold of the current side, and somebody who is obviously taken a lot of wickets in Test cricket for England, but even when he was a Test match cricketer before his retirement has a modest record against Australia,” he added. 'I'd have picked a different spinner' In Leach's absence, Rehan Ahmed and Liam Dawson were tipped to get picked, but England did the unthinkable and went for already-retired Moeen Ali. Other than them, the right-arm offie Will Jacks also was in line for a Test call-up, but that didn't happen either.

“Had it been me, I would’ve picked a different spinner. I would pick Liam Dawson or Will Jacks or somebody playing first-class cricket currently, which is not to say Moeen Ali won’t do well. We wish him all the best, of course,” Atherton added.