WI vs IND: Mohammed Shami to be rested, Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to replace Pujara in Test squad - Reports
Story highlights
While some players will be dropped and rested for India's first series for the next WTC cycle, the selectors are likely to stick with mainstays for now. More importantly, Rohit Sharma will continue as the Test skipper.
Ace bowling spearhead Mohammed Shami could likely be rested for the two Tests against West Indies, starting July 12. Shami, who since the Border-Gavaskar series in February-March has played regular cricket, might be getting the much-needed rest as selectors also ponder upon picking uncapped youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal for Cheteshwar Pujara.
After losing the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to Australia a few days ago, the Indian selectors were thought to make drastic changes, but that is not happening as things stand. While some players will be dropped and rested for India's first series for the next WTC cycle, the selectors are likely to stick with mainstays for now. More importantly, Rohit Sharma will continue as the Test skipper.
"Every Test is important, and its result contributes to the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. We cannot experiment in a Test match," a source close to the information said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.
Shami and Mohammed Siraj, India's spearheads in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, have played a major chunk of matches, including the IPL 2023, and selectors will consider their workload looking at two multi-team tournaments later this year.
While four of the top five who featured in the WTC Final against Australia - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane will retain their spots - Pujara, who in the past 28 Tests scored just one hundred (110 against Bangladesh in Chittagong last year), could see himself making way for young Jaiswal.
Having made headlines after a breakthrough IPL 2023, Jaiswal was part of the backups for the WTC Final and now could see himself playing Test cricket in the Caribbean. The latest reports also suggest Jaiswal might be named in the T20I squad as well, where selectors are likely to announce a newer-looking team under stand-in captain Hardik Pandya.
Get ready for Sanju Samson's return
Alongside KS Bharat, who will retain his place in the Test squad, Ishan Kishan is sure to get picked for the white-ball teams. The biggest news here is Kerala and Rajasthan Royals star batter Sanju Samson is touted to make his much-anticipated return to the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will be part of the T20 side.
Here is the schedule of India’s tour of the West Indies –
Tests
- 1st Test – July 12-16 – Dominica
- 2nd Test – July 20-24 – Trinidad
ODIs
- 1st ODI – July 27 – Barbados
- 2nd ODI – July 29 – Barbados
- 3rd ODI – August 1 – Trinidad
T20Is
- 1st T20I – August 3 – Trinidad
- 2nd T20I – August 6 – Guyana
- 3rd T20I – August 8 – Guyana
- 4th T20I – August 12 – Florida (USA)
- 5th T20I – August 13 – Florida (USA)
