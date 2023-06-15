WATCH - WTC Final discard Ravi Ashwin reviews a 'review call' in bizarre incident in TNPL 2023

India's Ravi Ashwin is back to playing on-field cricket after making headlines lately for not getting a chance to appear in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the second straight time. Two days after the conclusion of India's one-off clash against Australia at the Oval in London, Ashwin returned to play in the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In a bizarre or rather a first-of-its-kind incident, Ashwin reviewed an already reviewed call during the clash between Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

During the 13th over of Trichy's innings, batter R Rajkumar was adjudged out for a caught behind from umpire K Srinivasan off Ashwin's delivery. Upon getting out, he straight away asked for a review. S Nishaanth - the TV umpire, overturned the decision after replays suggested the ball didn't touch any part of the bat as there was a clear gap. When checked for the sound, it showed the bat had touched the ground.

Unhappy with the decision, Ashwin - in a rare and bizarre incident, had a brief chat with the on-field umpires and decided to review the 'already reviewed call'. The third umpire, again examined the decision and stood with his original call of not out in the end.

This decision didn't impact the result of the match, as Dindigul won by six wickets.

YOU CAN WATCH THE VIDEO HERE - Uno Reverse card in real life! Ashwin reviews a review 🤐

.

.#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/CkC8FOxKd9 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 14, 2023 × Meanwhile, known to speak his heart out, Ashwin, after the match, expressed his displeasure over the same. He said,

"Looking at the big screen, I felt [it was out]," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation. "DRS is a new rule in this competition. The spike [on UltraEdge] generally comes ahead of the bat, even if there is an edge. And to overturn the on-field call, there has to be conclusive evidence. That they overturned it, I was slightly not happy. So, I reviewed it, hoping they [umpires] might look at it from a different angle." 'Jetlagged' Ashwin shines for Dindigul Dragons Having landed in India on the eve of this match, Ashwin admitted he felt jetlagged. Though he returned with impressive figures of two for 26 in his quota of four overs, Ashwin added he did some stretching earlier but felt his body got stiff as the game progressed.

"I'm feeling jetlagged," Ashwin said. "I did some stretching. Initially, while starting the game, the first ten overs were okay. As the game progressed, the body became stiff. The jetlag is there, but I wanted to play with the boys."