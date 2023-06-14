Ashes: Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad picked for Edgbaston opener; Anderson, Robinson also return to face Aussies
Story highlights
Moeen Ali, 35, will resume his Test career having initially announced his retirement after the Test series against India in 2021. With Jack Leach not available for the opening two Test matches with injury, England Cricket Board (ECB) approached Ali to make a return to the Test fold for the Ashes. Ali has played 64 Test matches for the national side and scalped 195 wickets while also scoring 2914 runs.
Moeen Ali, 35, will resume his Test career having initially announced his retirement after the Test series against India in 2021. With Jack Leach not available for the opening two Test matches with injury, England Cricket Board (ECB) approached Ali to make a return to the Test fold for the Ashes. Ali has played 64 Test matches for the national side and scalped 195 wickets while also scoring 2914 runs.
England skipper Ben Stokes has revealed his Playing XI for the opening Test match of the Ashes 2023 as Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad return to the fold for the clash at Edgbaston. The opening contest of the five-match series which will start on Friday, June 16 will also see the return of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. Mark Wood was the unfortunate star to miss out on the opening match while Ali is in the team for the first time since 2021 when he announced his retirement from the format.
The stage is set.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 14, 2023
📍 Edgbaston, Birmingham pic.twitter.com/eNG2aR2FqR
Ali, Broad include for series opener
Ali, 35, will resume his Test career having initially announced his retirement after the Test series against India in 2021. With Jack Leach not available for the opening two Test matches with injury, England Cricket Board (ECB) approached Ali to make a return to the Test fold for the Ashes. Ali has played 64 Test matches for the national side and scalped 195 wickets while also scoring 2914 runs. He is one of the finest all-rounders in the world at the moment and will be a valuable asset in the absence of injured Leach.
On the flip side, it was a tussle between Stuart Broad and Mark Wood on who makes the Playing XI as both Ollie Robinson and James Anderson were set to feature after passing their fitness tests. Broad’s experience comes in as a vital tool and was the highest wicket-taker for England in Australia in the 2021-22 Ashes. While England lost the Ashes 0-4, Broad scalped 13 wickets, more than Anderson.
ALSO READ | Selectors may take decision on Rohit's captaincy later this year - Report
Anderson chasing milestone
Anderson, who will be 41 by the end of the Ashes could become just the third bowler in the format to scalp 700 wickets if manages to add another 15 to his tally. Currently, with 685 wickets he sits third for most wickets and could go past Shane Warne for most Test wickets if he can add 24 to his tally in the series. This could also be his last Ashes as he nears the twilight of his career.
England's Playing XI:
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.