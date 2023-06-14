Ashes: Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad picked for Edgbaston opener; Anderson, Robinson also return to face Aussies

England skipper Ben Stokes has revealed his Playing XI for the opening Test match of the Ashes 2023 as Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad return to the fold for the clash at Edgbaston. The opening contest of the five-match series which will start on Friday, June 16 will also see the return of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. Mark Wood was the unfortunate star to miss out on the opening match while Ali is in the team for the first time since 2021 when he announced his retirement from the format.

Ali, Broad include for series opener

Ali, 35, will resume his Test career having initially announced his retirement after the Test series against India in 2021. With Jack Leach not available for the opening two Test matches with injury, England Cricket Board (ECB) approached Ali to make a return to the Test fold for the Ashes. Ali has played 64 Test matches for the national side and scalped 195 wickets while also scoring 2914 runs. He is one of the finest all-rounders in the world at the moment and will be a valuable asset in the absence of injured Leach.