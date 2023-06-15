Indigo tail strike: Ahmedabad bound flight suffers hit while landing, second time in five days
An IndiGo aircraft operating between Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 15), second such incident in a span of five days, a DGCA official told PTI.
The Directorate General Civil Aviation has ordered the grounding of pilots of that particular aircraft, the official said.
"A tail strike has been reported. The DGCA has ordered off rostering of pilots," the official said as quotes by PTI.
The DGCA has also ordered a probe into the incident, he added.
IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.
"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline said in an official statement.
Similar mishap on June 11
In a similar incident, an IndiGo aircraft was grounded at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after it experienced a tail strike during landing on June 11. The incident occured when the aircraft was on its way from Kolkata to Delhi. No injuries were reported among the crew and passengers on-board.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) provided details about the incident, stating that the IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft, registered as VT-IMG, was operating flight 6E-6183 on the Kolkata-Delhi sector when the tail strike incident took place during landing at Delhi, reported Live Mint.
The statement stated, “On 11th June, IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E- 6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi. The flight was uneventful till approach to land at Delhi. During approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go-around."
What is a tail strike?
A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft collides with the ground or any stationary object during take-off or landing, according to Boeing.com.
The DGCA has initiated a probe to determine the exact circumstances causing tail strike. To ensure maximum safety of passengers, the aircraft has been grounded until further notice.
Prior to the mishap the flight proceeded normally until the approach to land at Delhi. However, during the approach on runway 27, the crew noticed that the aircraft was floating longer than usual, pushing them to initiate a go-around maneuver, as reported by the Live Mint.
(With inputs from agencies)
