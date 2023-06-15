Indigo tail strike: Ahmedabad bound flight suffers hit while landing, second time in five days

An IndiGo aircraft operating between Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 15), second such incident in a span of five days, a DGCA official told PTI.

The Directorate General Civil Aviation has ordered the grounding of pilots of that particular aircraft, the official said. "A tail strike has been reported. The DGCA has ordered off rostering of pilots," the official said as quotes by PTI.

The DGCA has also ordered a probe into the incident, he added. IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection. "IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline said in an official statement. Also read | Passengers aboard IndiGo flight get pilot changed after failed landing attempts: Report Similar mishap on June 11 In a similar incident, an IndiGo aircraft was grounded at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after it experienced a tail strike during landing on June 11. The incident occured when the aircraft was on its way from Kolkata to Delhi. No injuries were reported among the crew and passengers on-board.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) provided details about the incident, stating that the IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft, registered as VT-IMG, was operating flight 6E-6183 on the Kolkata-Delhi sector when the tail strike incident took place during landing at Delhi, reported Live Mint.