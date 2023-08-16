Top 10 world news: Christians under attack in Pakistan, India unveils funding for major infra push, and more

In the Indian subcontinent, mob of thousands went on a rampage to attack symbols of Christianity as churches and Christian colonies were attacked amid blasphemy accusations. In West Africa, the supporters of Nigerien military junta raised calls for mass mobilisation of citizens against a potential military action by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A charged mob of around 7,000 people stormed a Christian colony in the Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad district on Wednesday morning, where they ransacked several buildings and set multiple churches on fire over blasphemy allegations, locals and police said.





Supporters of Nigerien military junta are raising calls for mass mobilisation of citizens against a potential military action by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which favours restoration of Mohamed Bazoum, the president of Niger deposed toppled recently by the military junta.





The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 16), approved a slew of decisions, including the Vishwakarma Yojana announced a day earlier by him in the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Additionally, the cabinet announced the launch of the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme and allotted billions to Indian Railways and for the Digital India initiative.



US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Hawaii on August 21, where deadly wildfires have been wreaking havoc for over a week.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol said that Seoul, Tokyo and Washington will enhance cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, quantum, space and other key critical and emerging technologies, and that the three countries will "work together to set global standards" in this regard.





Germany's crisis of labour is getting worse as increasing number of companies across Europe's largest economy face staff shortages, according to a latest business survey by the Munich-based Ifo Institute released on August 16.





Ukrainian fighters earlier detained by Russia from the battlefield have shared horrifying accounts of their experience while in Russia’s detention facility in southwestern Russia.



After Mcdonald's, another fast food giant, Burger King has scrapped tomatoes from its food item menus in India, claimed a Reuters report. As the price of the vegetable continues to remain sky-high, Burger King has quietly removed tomatoes from its wraps and burgers.



European champions England will have a day with destiny on Sunday, August 20, as they will take on Spain in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. England led by Millie Bright got the better of co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday, August 16, to reach the final as they will look to add another trophy to their cabinet. Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo saw the European champions through to their maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup final.