South Korean leader calls for setting global AI standards ahead of meeting with Biden, Kishida

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol said that Seoul, Tokyo and Washington will enhance cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, quantum, space and other key critical and emerging technologies, and that the three countries will "work together to set global standards" in this regard.

In an interview with Bloomberg News ahead of the US-Japan-South Korea joint summit in the United States later this week, the South Korean leader said that the world would never accept North Korea as a nuclear state.

