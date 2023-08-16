ugc_banner

South Korean leader calls for setting global AI standards ahead of meeting with Biden, Kishida

SeoulEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of Hiroshima G-7 summit Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

South Korean leader said that the world would never accept North Korea as a nuclear state.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol said that Seoul, Tokyo and Washington will enhance cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, quantum, space and other key critical and emerging technologies, and that the three countries will "work together to set global standards" in this regard. 

In an interview with Bloomberg News ahead of the US-Japan-South Korea joint summit in the United States later this week, the South Korean leader said that the world would never accept North Korea as a nuclear state.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

trending now

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Trump has only 10 days to surrender in Georgia indictment: Report

Satellite images reveal China building airbase on disputed South China Sea island

USA designs one-year master's programme for Indian students in line with NEP