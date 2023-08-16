Niger: Military junta supporters raise call for mass mobilisation as military action looms

Supporters of Nigerien military junta are raising calls for mass mobilisation of citizens against a potential military action by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which favours restoration of Mohamed Bazoum, the president of Niger deposed toppled recently by the military junta.

The Guardian reported that the call for mobilisation of of people was pushed by one of civic society groups in the Nigerian capital Niamey. This group has come out in support of the coup. The group has been tapped by the mutinous officers to whip up support for the coup and even to organise mass demonstrations.

Volunteers for the Defence of Niger, the civic society group, is now seeking tens of thousands of volunteers from across Niger to support the military junta.

“It’s an eventuality. We need to be ready whenever it happens,” said Amsarou Bako, one of the founders of the group. He was quoted by Associated Press.

Watch | Niger: Russia's rising influence worries the west

The group has reportedly said that a recruitment drive will be launched on Saturday in Niamey in addition to other cities where the invasion force is likely to enter. Such points have been identified near the borders of Niger with Nigeria and Benin. Both of these countries have said that they would participate in an intervention.

Bako said that anyone 18 and over can register and the list of those who have registered will be given to the military junta. He said that the military junta is not involved in the recruitment drive, but was aware of such activities.

Niger troops die in jihadist attack

The Niger government said on Tuesday (August 15) that a jihadist attack claimed lives of 17 Nigerien troops. The attack is being seen to be indicative of the precarious security situation in the country.

An army detachment was "the victim of a terrorist ambush near the town of Koutougou" in the Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso on Tuesday, said a defence ministry statement published later that day.

The ministry added that another 20 soldiers had been wounded, six of them seriously. All the casualties have been evacuated to the capital Niamey.

The army said more than 100 assailants were "neutralised".

Africa's Sahel region, which includes Niger, has witnessed Jihadist insurgency for more than a decade. The insurgency first broke out in northern Mali in 2012. It spread to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

The so-called "three borders" area between the three countries is regularly the scene of attacks by rebels affiliated with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.