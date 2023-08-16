FIFA Women's World Cup: European champions England upset hosts Australia to set-up final clash against Spain

European champions England will have a day with destiny on Sunday, August 20 as they will take on Spain in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. England led by Millie Bright got the better of co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday, August 16 to reach the final as they will look to add another trophy to their cabinet. Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo saw the European champions through to their maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

England dominate

There were high expectations from the contest as England and co-hosts Australia had a tough quarterfinal outing. It was England who started on the front foot as Toone’s goal in the 36th minute saw the European champions take a 1-0 lead. The lead lasted till half time, as the Lionesses asserted their dominance in the contest. To counter England, Australia coach Tony Gustavsson started Chelsea forward Sam Kerr after she was adjourned match-fit to start.

Kerr would make her presence feel in the contest when she equalised for Australia in the 63rd minute from a shot taken outside the box. England’s lead was cut short and the contest looked to be on its way to extra time. However, Sarina Wiegman’s side kept their cool and scored in the 71st minute through Hemp to retake the lead.

The Aussies would then force for an equaliser and missed a golden opportunity in the 85th minute when Kerr fired her shot off target from close range. England would then find a sweet counter-attack chance in the 86th minute as Russo fired from close range to put the game beyond Australia’s reach with a match-winning 3-1 lead. There was little resistance offered by the hosts as they lost the contest.

The big picture on weekend

As things stand, England will take on Spain in the summit clash on Sunday with a new world champion to be crowned. The winning team on Sunday will also become the second team after Germany to win both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup. This is both Spain and England’s maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup final as they will try to clinch glory at the first time of asking. On Saturday, Australia will play Sweden in Brisbane in the third-place playoff.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE