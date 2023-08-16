Barbie beats The Dark Knight to become Warner Bros' top domestic hit

Ever since it released, Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy, Barbie, has surged past industry milestones. First, this Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer became the highest-grossing movie of all time directed by a solo female director. Then it became the first $1 billion dollar film by a female director. Now, it has become Warner Bros' biggest film at the domestic market (United States), beating out Christopher Nolan's 2008 superhero film The Dark Knight. The Barbenheimer rivalry, it appears, continues. At the time of writing, Barbie's domestic box office haul is $537.5 million, surpassing The Dark Knight's $536 million. As the film approaches its fourth weekend, the ascent of Barbie at the box office is showing no signs of slowing down.

Projections indicate that in the imminent days ahead, the film is set to surpass the animated marvel The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Universal, which has amassed $574 million, as the leading domestic release of 2023. And with a global box office haul recently crossing the $1.2 billion mark, Barbie now has its sights set on dethroning The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.35 billion) as the year's highest-grossing worldwide release.

The film also stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie explores the journey of its central character, Barbie, who, accompanied by her partner Ken and owner Sasha, embarks on a voyage of self-discovery in the tangible world. Barbie's pivotal choice is catalysed by her realisation of imperfections within her once immaculate appearance. As they navigate the complexities of the real world, including societal ideals of beauty, their encounters culminate in a transformative impact on the societal structure within Barbieland.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

