India: Cabinet approves funding for railways, e-buses, Digital India. Key points

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 16), approved a slew of decisions, including the Vishwakarma Yojana announced a day earlier by him from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Additionally, the cabinet announced the launch of the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme and allotted billions to Indian Railways and for the Digital India initiative.

During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said seven railway projects worth 325 billion rupees ($3.91 billion) to improve connectivity and mobility across nine states had been approved.

Vaishnaw said the projects were the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-model connectivity. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have been included in it.

Vishwakarma Yojana approved

Additionally, Vaishnaw announced the approval of the Vishwakarma Yojana. The scheme is aimed at improving the grade, ranking and reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and incorporating them with the domestic and global value chain.

"The PM in Union Cabinet meeting today approved ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme to support people with traditional skills. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided on liberal terms," informed the minister.

Notably, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said the scheme was directed towards skilled workers such as barbers, goldsmiths and washermen among others.

Digital India initiative

As for the Digital India campaign, Vaishnaw said the cabinet had approved an outlay of $1.7 billion (Rs 14,903 crore) for five years.

"The Prime Minister in the cabinet meeting has approved the Digital India programme with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore," Vaishnaw said.

Under the expansion, 525,000 IT professionals will undergo upskilling while 265,000 people will be trained for cybersecurity. The mobile-based Umang application will get 540 more services, up from the current 1,700.

PM e-Bus Seva announced

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur conveyed the approval of the PM e-Bus Seva to the tune of nearly $7 billion (Rs 57,613 crores).

"PM e-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country," said Thakur.

"Out of Rs 57,613 crores, Rs 20,000 crores will be provided by the central government. The scheme will cover cities with 3 lakhs and above population," he added.

Notably, under the scheme, city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will be done. This scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies)