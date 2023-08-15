PM Modi announces launch of Vishwakarma Yojana for those with traditional skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in his 10th Independence Day address, announced that the government will launch 'Vishwakarma Yojana' in the month of September with an initial spending of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore for those with traditional skills.

"The government will launch the Vishwakarma Scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills," PM Modi said while addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said the scheme is especially for skilled workers like barbers, goldsmiths, washermen etc.

The scheme will be launched next month, on Vishwakarma Jayanti which falls on September 17, 2023.

The scheme was announced in the Budget 2023.

The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme is aims at improving the grade, ranking and reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to incorporate them with the domestic and global value chain.

This would further result in the economic empowerment of workers that fall under this scheme.

In his address, PM Modi also laid special emphasis on the significant role played by women in the development of the country.

"I want to thank the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country for their capability. I pay my deep regards to our parivaarjans, our farmers, our labourers... Our professionals, be they scientists, engineers, nurses, teachers or professors, everyone is giving their best to ensure a bright future for Maa Bharti," the PM said.

He also took an opportunity to thank the farmers for their efforts that helped India progress in the agriculture sector.

He also spoke on Manipur violence stating that the centre and state government were making efforts to restore peace in the state and that situation is constantly improving there.

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur,” the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," he said.

He then appealed to the people of Manipur to build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days.

(With inputs from agencies)





