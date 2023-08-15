Centre and Manipur government working to restore peace in state, says PM Modi in Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in his tenth Independence Day address, said that the situation in the violence-torn state of Manipur was improving, further urging the people across the country to stand with the northeastern state.

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur,” the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," he said.

He then appealed to the people of Manipur to build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," the Prime Minister said.

Further terming India as the largest democracy in the world, the Indian prime minister said that the country was leading the globe in terms of population.

"This is a vast country with endless possibilities. 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today," PM Modi added.

Paying homage to the heroes of the country's freedom struggle, he added, "I salute all our citizens and those outside the country, who demonstrate their love for their native soil. I extend my heartfelt wishes to them this Independence Day."

Earlier today, the prime minister hoisted the national flag as the country celebrated its 77th Independence Day.

Taking to his official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the countrymen.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," he wrote.

On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

