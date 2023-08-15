Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's address to nation from Red Fort. Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the country from the ramparts of Red Fort for the 10th consecutive time. He started his speech by referring to 140 crore Indians as 'parivarjan' (family members). During the speech, he touched upon several topics, including the Manipur violence.

"The largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today," said PM Modi, kicking off his speech.

PM Modi pays condolences

Various states in India were hit by ecological disasters that affected thousands. PM Modi took a moment to reflect on it and paid his condolences.

"My dear family members, this time natural disasters have struck devastation in many parts of the country. To all those family members who've suffered in such circumstances, I want to tell them we are with you," he said.

Manipur violence

Speaking on Manipur violence that has engulfed the northeastern state since May, PM Modi said the country stood with its people.

"The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution."

"The violence in Manipur, many people got killed, many rape cases had come to light, but since few days we're hearing the situation is peaceful, the state is trying its best for the welfare of Manipur and its people

The violence started after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Trinity of development

PM Modi said the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation.

"I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years."

The BJP leader pointed towards the Covid period and said, "During COVID-19 when the world was facing the wrath of this pandemic, India focused on global development. India has now become the voice of global south."

"After Covid19 pandemic, a new world order, a new geo-political equation is taking shape. The definition of geopolitics is changing. Today, the ability of 140 crore Indians can be seen in the shaping of the new world order."

We'll be the third largest economy: PM Modi

The PM heaped praises on the country's economic growth under his tenure and vowed to take it to the third spot.

"When we came in 2014, we ranked 10th in terms of GDP, now we rank fifth in the world, I want to congratulate all of you for this. This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy."

"Due to all this hard work, in five years of our administration, 13.5 crore of my countrymen shifted from poor class to middle-class strata. In coming years, it's Modi's guarantee that our country will rank among the top 3 in the world in terms of our GDP."

Women-led development

The Indian PM spent a significant portion of his speech, emphasising women-led development.

"The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development."

Vibrant border villages

PM Modi informed about the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) launched by his government and said 600 village chiefs were the special guests at the event.

"The 'Vibrant Border Villages' were called the last villages of the country. We changed that mindset. They are not the last villages in the country. What you can see at the borders is the first village in my country...I am delighted that special guests of this event are 600 Pradhans of these border villages. They have come here at the Red Fort to be a part of this event."

Dynastic politics

During the speech, PM Modi spoke on dynastic politics in the country and said nepotism and appeasement had been culled.

"Today, 'parivarvaad' and appeasement has destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is- party of the family, by the family and for the family."

(With inputs from agencies)