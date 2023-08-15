Indian Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation on 77th Independence Day
Story highlights
Independence Day 2023: Every year, on August 15, India celebrates the country's independence from British colonial rule. It is a national holiday and is marked by various patriotic and ceremonial events across the country. A grand ceremonial event will take place at Delhi's iconic Red Fort which will also see the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year's celebration will witness the participation of about 1,800 distinguished guests representing various segments of society, who have been invited to join in the Independence Day ceremony.
recommended stories
recommended stories
PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day
WATCH here:
#WATCH | PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/rApPoGly4X— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
PM Modi arrives at Rajghat. He pays his tributes to Indian freedom fighter and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/e7Tl7l6SPW— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023