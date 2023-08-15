ugc_banner
Live Now

Indian Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation on 77th Independence Day

Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Aug 15, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

India celebrating 77th Independence day Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts in Delhi. The country with various ceremonies will pay homage to freedom fighters who fought valiantly to free the nation from the shackles of British rule.

Independence Day 2023: Every year, on August 15, India celebrates the country's independence from British colonial rule. It is a national holiday and is marked by various patriotic and ceremonial events across the country. A grand ceremonial event will take place at Delhi's iconic Red Fort which will also see the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year's celebration will witness the participation of about 1,800 distinguished guests representing various segments of society, who have been invited to join in the Independence Day ceremony. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

15 Aug 2023, 7:30 (IST)
PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

WATCH here: 

×

 

15 Aug 2023, 7:26 (IST)
PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

 

PM Modi arrives at Rajghat. He pays his tributes to Indian freedom fighter and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. 

15 Aug 2023, 7:22 (IST)
PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations
×

 