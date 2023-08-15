PM Narendra Modi highlights significance of women-led development in Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in his tenth consecutive Independence Day address, highlighted how women have played a significant role in the development of the country stating that women scientists are the ones leading the Chandrayaan mission.

"The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission," PM Modi said.

"I want to tell the mothers, sisters and daughters that today the country has progressed due to the power of you all," he said.

"The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development," he added.

India aims at becoming the fourth country in the world to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon after the United States, Russia, and China.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar mission and second attempt at achieving a soft landing on the Moon's surface.

This is the second attempt by the country after the unsuccessful 2019 lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. It is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on August 23.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his address also took an opportunity to thank the farmers for their efforts that helped India progress in the agriculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies)



