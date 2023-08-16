After McDonald's, Burger King removes tomatoes from its food items in India

After Mcdonald's, another fast food giant, Burger King has scrapped tomatoes from its food item menus in India, claimed a Reuters report. As the price of the vegetable continues to remain sky-high, Burger King has quietly removed tomatoes from its wraps and burgers.

"Even tomatoes need a vacation...we are unable to add tomatoes to our food," read notices pasted at two Burger King India outlets.

After a user pointed out the absence of tomatoes in the burgers on the support page of Burger King India's website, the company, which has over 400 outlets in the country, requested patience from the consumers.

"Why are there no tomatoes in my burgers?" asked the user to which Burger King said, "tomatoes will be back soon".

"We request your patience and understanding," it says.

Last month, Mcdonald's India issued an official statement saying it was dropping tomatoes from its menu due to a 'temporary issue'.

The spokesperson of McDonald’s India- North and East said that the fast food chain is “constrained to serve tomatoes” in its menu items due to “seasonal issues” in procurement.

Why have the prices been so high?

Multiple reasons have contributed to the price rise but it is the incessant rains that have had the most significant impact on tomato inflation. The prices, in recent weeks, had surged from Rs 70-80 per kg to Rs 150-200 per kg due to limited supply caused by crop damage from heavy rainfall and extreme heat.

Experts also pointed out that fewer tomatoes were planted this year as the farmers went for cash crops.

When will the prices return to normal?

According to experts, the price of tomatoes always peaks during this time of the year due to weather disturbances in many cities. Past trends also indicate that after a brief upheaval in prices during mid-Monsoon season, the market course corrects and the tomato prices come down when the yield is supported by the weather.

Government sells tomatoes

Ahead of the extended Independence Day holiday weekend, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) sold 71,500 kilogrammes of tomatoes at subsidised rate over a two-day mega sale event in Delhi to bring relief to the consumers.

Out of 71,500 kg of tomatoes, 36,500 kg were sold on August 12 while the remaining 35,000 kg was sold on August 13. On both days, the vegetable was sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg,

Since July 11, NCCF, acting on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, has been selling tomatoes at discounted rates to ease inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)