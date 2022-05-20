Top 10 world news: Chinese pressure for bases in Pakistan, allegations against BLM, more news

Edited By: Manas Joshi
May 20, 2022

Top 10 World News Photograph:( WION Web Team )

China is reportedly putting pressure on Pakistan for military outposts for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. This may have assumed priority for China given terrorist attacks on its nationals in Pakistan. In other news, Black Lives Matter Movement in the US may face allegations of fund mismanagement. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

China looking to construct military outposts in Pakistan: Report

There are thousands of Chinese personnel working in Pakistan on a host of projects being carried out under the aegis of the Belt and Road Initiative’s (BRI) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Karachi, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Black Lives Matter paid $4 million to people close to co-founder Patrisse Cullors - Report

According to the 63-page tax forms filled by the foundation, almost $4 million was paid to its board secretary Shalomyah Bowers, co-founder Patrisse Cullors' brother, and the father of Cullors' child.

US prez Joe Biden kick-starts his Asian trip to boost Indo-Pacific ties

Notably, this is Biden’s first trip to the Asian region after he became the president.

Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi accused of keeping 'sex slaves' at infamous 'bunga bunga' parties

Berlusconi has always claimed that these parties were 'innocent and elegant affairs' but media reports quote witnesses who have talked of 'wild orgies'.

G7 countries pledge financial aid of $19.8 billion to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The G7 – comprised of the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Britain – also said that they will be providing more funds to Ukraine in case of a prolonged conflict with Russia.

Monkeypox cases reported in Germany, France, Belgium

Cases of monkeypox are being detected in a growing number of countries in the world.

China quietly purchasing large amounts of low-priced Russian oil - Report

According to estimates by Vortexa Analytics, the report claimed that China’s oil imports can go up to a near-record 1.1 million barrels per day – up from 750,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

UN rights chief to visit China from Monday, including Xinjiang

Rights groups say at least one million mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in "re-education camps" in the region, and face widespread abuses, including forced sterilisation and forced labour.

'No one has sixth sense': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defends Imran Khan's Russia visit

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Russian President Imran Khan on February 24, the day when Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Davos returns under Ukraine cloud after Covid break

Since then, the outbreak in China turned into a pandemic that rocked the global economy, Trump lost the US election to Joe Biden, countries have endured climate change-driven weather disasters, inflation has surged and Russia invaded Ukraine.

