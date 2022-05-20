Black Lives Matter paid $4 million to people close to co-founder Patrisse Cullors - Report

The Black Lives Matter movement was a major topic of debate in the United States since its inception and over time, it grew both in terms of members as well as financial resources. The movement faced a lot of criticism since its inception but according to a report by Associated Press, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation may face allegations of fund mismanagement.

According to the 63-page tax forms filled by the foundation, almost $4 million was paid to its board secretary Shalomyah Bowers, co-founder Patrisse Cullors' brother, and the father of Cullors' child.

The documents filed with the IRS by the foundation showed that $ 2.1 million was paid to Bowers Consulting, a firm owned by the former board secretary, $ 1.8 million to people who had close ties to Patrisse Cullors, $970,000 to a company established by the father of Cullors’s child – Damon Turner – and $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother, Paul Cullors.

However, there was no proof that Cullers received any money from the organisation.

The Associated Press report also stated that a $6 million Los Angeles mansion was bought from the foundation’s funds fueling more suspicions of money mismanagement by the top brass.

The money given to the family members of Patrisse Cullors are even more shocking when compared to the money given to charities. The documents showed that around $200,000 was given to the Florida-based Trayvon Martin Foundation – a non-profit organisation that was set up in order to “provide emotional and financial support to families who have lost a child to gun violence”.

