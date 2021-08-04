Top 10 world news: China's international travel restrictions, UK vaccinates children, and more

71 domestic coronavirus cases reported in China, the highest since January and one of the worst outbreaks in the country in recent history, as mass tests revealed a trail of Delta variant infection.

In other news, as the United Kingdom struggles with a surge in Delta Coronavirus cases, a variant that has the potential to target young people in the future, the country has opened vaccinations for children. Based on official figures, more than 220,000 children in the country have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

China imposes strict international travel restrictions after highest daily Covid infections

The number of Covid infections in China hit its highest level in a few months on Wednesday after a series of mass testing and contact tracing campaigns revealed evidence of a Delta variant outbreak.

UK: More than 220,000 children inoculated with first dose of Covid vaccine

More than 220,000 children in the UK have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine since the government opened vaccination for young people.

Jacinda Ardern's popularity dips as vaccine rollout in New Zealand slows down

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has received praise for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and other policies. Her popularity, however, has dropped. According to a new local poll, Ardern's government's popularity is down 9.7 per cent, pushing Labour's rating to 43.3 per cent.

Indonesia becomes epicentre of Asia's COVID-19 outbreak, second in region to top 100000 deaths

Data from the Indonesian health ministry revealed that Indonesia has reached the tragic milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, accounting for one of every five deaths worldwide.

Three killed, more than 50 hurt as two trains collide in Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, a fast train from Munich collided with a passenger train, killing at least three people and injuring more than 50.

Israel hit by rockets fired from Lebanon, responds with artillery: Army

On Wednesday, three rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon, causing warning sirens to sound in the Kiryat Shmona area. No casualties were reported.

Watch: Taking to streets, Afghan first VP Saleh slams Pak for supporting Taliban

Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan's first vice president, took to the streets to protest the rising incidents of the Taliban attacking the country's security forces in a rush to seize power by force.

Women sterilised without consent in Czech Republic to get compensation

Czech Republic's President Miloš Zeman signed a law this week to compensate women who were between 1966-2012 sterilised without their consent.

Coronavirus infection impacts intelligence levels in recovered patients: Study

A study of patients recovered from coronavirus infection found that those who were infected found it difficult to perform tasks involved with problem-solving, reasoning, and spatial planning.

Watch: North Korea says ready to hold talks on denuclearization in exchange of lifting of sanctions