Indonesia becomes epicentre of Asia's COVID-19 outbreak, second in region to top 100000 deaths

Indonesia passed the sad milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to data from the country's health ministry, with the Southeast Asian nation responsible for one in every five deaths globally.

For the last month, Indonesia has been fighting a wave of coronavirus illnesses and deaths caused by the extremely infectious Delta strain, as it has swiftly become Asia's coronavirus hotspot.

Indonesia has surpassed Brazil and India as the country with the newest COVID-19 cases and deaths, establishing itself as the pandemic's new epicentre.

Indonesia is the second country in Asia after India to reach this grim milestone.



Watch | Gravitas: Indonesia: Scientist leading Sinovac trial dies of suspected COVID-19

The tidal wave is part of a larger third wave that is sweeping Southeast Asia.

While Indonesia is adding fewer cases per day than the United States, the country's poor vaccination coverage and under-equipped healthcare system have resulted in greater virus-related death rates.

According to Bloomberg's vaccination tracker, just 8% of Indonesia's 270 million people are completely vaccinated, compared to more than half in the United States.

Indonesia has been struggling to treat critically ill patients due to a significant lack of oxygen.

Because hospitals throughout the country are running out of beds, many of these people are dying at home or while waiting for urgent care.

Hospitals, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), require additional isolation rooms, oxygen supply, medical and personal equipment, as well as body bags and mobile field hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)