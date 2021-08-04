China imposes strict international travel restrictions after highest daily Covid infections

China was once the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus but went back to the old normal soon as the world struggled to control the spread of the pandemic. However, things seem to be getting worse in Asian country once again.

On Wednesday, China reported its highest daily number of Covid infections in the past few months. This came as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns revealed a trail of Delta variant.

Also read | Coronavirus infection impacts intelligence levels in recovered patients: Study

China reported 71 domestic cases on Wednesday, which is the highest since January and is being labelled as one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus in the country.

This new number was found as the local government started mass contact tracing and testing programmes around the country and put millions of people under strict lockdown.

Locals were seen waiting in long queues outside testing centres in China, even in the areas battling severe humid and hot temperatures.

WATCH |

China had once allowed its residents to return back to pre-Covid normal. However, the country is now imposing strict lockdown rules to control the spread of the ‘variant of concern’. The government has decided to tighten travel privileges as hundreds of Delta variant cases were linked to airport employees.

On Wednesday, China temporarily suspended issuing entry and exit documents for all non-essential and non-emergency travellers. Also, the local governments have advised citizens to not leave their regions unless there is an emergency.

In addition to this, Nanjing and Yangzhou have suspended all domestic flights and the capital city Beijing has suspended 13 rail lines and stopped all inbound long-distance ticket sales from 23 stations. Meanwhile, all residents of Zhengzhou need to show a negative Covid test to leave the city.