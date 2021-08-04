Coronavirus infection impacts intelligence levels in recovered patients: Study

According to a UK study, coronavirus infection impacts intelligence levels among recovered patients.

The UK study conducted among 81,337 people found that those who were affected by the virus found it difficult to complete tasks linked to problem-solving, reasoning and spatial planning.

The report said "brain fog" and concentration problems were common among patients with cognitive decline linked to the seriousness of the virus among patients. The research found those who were placed on placed on ventilator support showed more pronounced effects as their IQ points dipped.

High fever and respiratory problems were also associated with psychological symptoms including cognitive decline, The Lancet - EclinicalMedicine' study concluded.

The report said brain fog was associated with self-reported broad psychological symptoms including low energy, problems concentrating, disorientation and difficulty finding the right words.

"The COVID-19 patients can develop a range of neurological complications including those arising from stroke, encephalopathies, inflammatory syndrome, microbleeds and autoimmune responses," it said.

The Lancet report said "long COVID" symptoms persisting into the chronic phase and case studies reveal neurological problems in severely affected patients.

Those who had recovered from COVID-19 displayed objective cognitive deficits when performing tests of attention, working memory,

and emotional processing, the report said.

The study published by Lancet found that the deficits were of substantial effect in people who were hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19 infection including for those in non-hospitalised cases.

(With inputs from Agencies)