Jacinda Ardern's popularity dips as vaccine rollout in New Zealand slows down

One of the favourite leaders of the world, Jacinda Ardern, was hailed for leading New Zealand quickly out of the coronavirus pandemic and has been appreciated for several of her policies. However, her popularity has taken a hit.

A local poll has indicated that Ardern’s government’s popularity has dipped by 9.7 per cent, bringing Labour at 43 per cent.

This dip has come as New Zealand’s vaccine programme saw a dip and lagged behind Australia’s vaccine rollout. As per official data, till August 02, 18 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated, and 29 per cent had been administered the first dose.

Experts believe that the slow vaccine rollout has been a major issue behind the dip in Ardern’s popularity.

"I think it’s obvious that some people are unhappy with the vaccine rollout failing to hit the high gear," political analyst and Māori politics writer Morgan Godfery was quoted by the Guardian. "People are quite highly engaged with that and there have been things in the past month or so to criticise … But at the same time, I think most people understand that the rollout is going to take time and it’s never been at risk of stalling."

Ardern has been hailed as a prime example of good leadership in terms of handling the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand leader was appreciated for being the empathetic, quick decision-maker and a fellow griever with the locals.