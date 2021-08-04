Watch: Taking to streets, Afghan first VP Saleh slams Pak for supporting Taliban 

Defying security concerns, Afghanistan’s first vice president Amrullah Saleh took to streets on Tuesday to protest the rising incidents of Taliban’s offensive against the country’s security forces in a rush to grab power by force.

Joining a civilian protest in streets of Kabul, Saleh chanted ‘Allah-o-Akbar' and slammed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban. The Afghan vice president said, "God is not Pakistan's product."

It was such an historic moment to echo the Kabul masses " Allah o Akbar, death to Talib terrorists & their backer". Unforgettable moments of emotions & patriotism. در سه بخش کابل با مردم همصدایی کردم که الله و اکبر و نابود باد طالب و حامی طالب. لحظه های فراموش ناشدنی پر از احساس — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 3, 2021 ×

In a tweet after taking part in the protest, Saleh said, "It was such an historic moment to echo the Kabul masses ‘Allah o Akbar’, death to Talib terrorists and their backer. Unforgettable moments of emotions and patriotism."

Before the protest, he had said on Twitter, "Shame to its backer(s)."

First vice president, @AmrullahSaleh2 on the streets of Kabul among people.

God is great pic.twitter.com/Kyfj9fGDG8 — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 3, 2021 ×

Earlier, Saleh had said, "Pakistan is a direct party to the Afghan conflict and crisis. Treating them as normal neighbour won't help the peace process. Defining their role in war and peace must be part of the discussion. Silence, sugar coating, appeasement or simply ignoring it won't help. Taliban leaders are in Pakistan."

Pakistan has been long blamed for providing support to Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. It is no secret that scores of top Afghan Taliban leaders are hidden in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)