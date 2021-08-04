Israel hit by rockets fired from Lebanon, responds with artillery: Army

Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel just after noon on Wednesday, causing warning sirens to sound in the Kiryat Shmona region.

Two rockets landed in wide spaces. There were no casualties reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces retaliated by firing artillery munitions at locations in Lebanon.

According to Channel 12, Israel has warned Lebanon via UN troops that if the border is not calmed, it will escalate its reaction.

RAW FOOTAGE: 3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon.



The warnings went off near Metula on the border with Lebanon. There have been several similar incidents in recent months.



The fire is believed to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon, and not Hezbollah, the group that most concerns Israel. It's unlikely that the groups could operate without Hezbollah's consent.



Since Israel's 2006 battle against Hezbollah terrorists, who control southern Lebanon and have sophisticated missiles, the border has remained relatively peaceful.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon, on the other hand, have shot rockets towards Israel on a periodic basis in the past, and two rockets were fired at Israel on July 20, inflicting no damage or casualties.

Israel retaliated with artillery fire in response to the event.

