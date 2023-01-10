Top 10 world news: China suspends short-term visas for South Koreans, and more

In the latest, Guinness World Records (GWR) announced on Friday that Elon Musk has set a record for the biggest loss of personal wealth in history. China has suspended the issuing of short-term visas to South Koreans in response to Seoul’s imposition of travel restrictions on Chinese travellers over COVID concerns, Beijing’s embassy said on January 10, 2023. In the realm of showbiz, Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the fourth position in the list of the world's richest actors, leaving behind Tom Cruise, and George Clooney.

Elon Musk breaks world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech magnate and new owner of Twitter, broke a new dubious record of the largest loss of personal fortune. Musk has lost around $182 billion of personal wealth since 2021. Some sources indicate that the loss figure is close to around $200 billion.

In China's first reprisal against COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Chinese travellers, the country has suspended issuing short-term visas for South Koreans and Japanese. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in South Korea said that South Koreans would no longer be granted visas for the purpose of travel, business, medical treatment, transit, and general private affairs, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolosonaro invaded the presidential palace, the Supreme court and other government buildings on Sunday. The post-election protests have ravaged the offices of government authorities and wrecked most of the public property around it. While the aftermath of the riots brings a wave of silence, incumbent President Lula da Silva has promised the prosecution of rioters who vandalised the nation.

In the early hours of 10 Jan, A woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son died, while her husband and daughter were critically injured after an under-construction Namma Metro pillar on the Outer Ring Road near Nagavara fell on their two-wheeler in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East division, who spoke to The Hindu said, “Today morning around 10.45 a.m., Namma Metro pillar collapsed and hit a bike on which four persons were travelling. They are Lohith, his wife Tejaswini and their twins (a son and a daughter). Tejaswini and son Vihan were seriously injured and shifted to a private hospital. Unfortunately, Tejaswini and Vihan died.”

On the day his legion of supporters ran riot across Brasilia by storming key government buildings, former president Jair Bolosnaro was hospitalised in a Florida hospital in the USA due to abdominal pain. He even shared a picture from the hospital. Meanwhile, 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia for the riots.

The World Bank has cut the global growth forecast for 2023 to 1.7 per cent from 2.9 per cent, while issuing a warning that the world is at risk of a recession.

It has cut growth estimates of almost every developed country and nearly 70 per cent of emerging and developing countries. The Washington-based institution has cited a combination of factors like high inflation, rising interest rates, lower investment and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as threats to growth, apart from China’s Covid-related disruptions and stress in its real-estate sector, for lowering its estimate.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has fans not just in India but across the world. The Indian actor, who has delivered over 90 films in his career spanning over three decades, is considered one of the most successful stars of global showbiz and his box office successes have made him a favourite of the masses. And, according to the 'Richest actors in the world' list released by World of Statistics on Twitter on Sunday, he is now the fourth richest actor in the world. Yes, you read it right! After Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson, the Bollywood actor is the fourth wealthiest actor on the planet.

