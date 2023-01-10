Brazil riots: See the aftermath of the pillage of government buildings

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolosonaro invaded the presidential palace, the Supreme court and other government buildings on Sunday. The post-election protests have ravaged the offices of government authorities and wrecked most of the public property around it. While the aftermath of the riots brings a wave of silence, incumbent President Lula da Silva has promised the prosecution of rioters who vandalised the nation.

Here are some images that depict what followed the violent post-election protests in Brazil.

