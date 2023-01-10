Brazil riots: See the aftermath of the pillage of government buildings
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolosonaro invaded the presidential palace, the Supreme court and other government buildings on Sunday. The post-election protests have ravaged the offices of government authorities and wrecked most of the public property around it. While the aftermath of the riots brings a wave of silence, incumbent President Lula da Silva has promised the prosecution of rioters who vandalised the nation.
Here are some images that depict what followed the violent post-election protests in Brazil.
Jair Bolsonaro tweeted an image that shows the former president of Brazil lying on his hospital bed in Kissimmee, Florida. On Monday, Brazilian security forces vacated the protest camps. They arrested 1,500 people after the current President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, condemned the riots.
Remains of vandalized paintings at Brasilia National Congress
A disfigured painting of a political figure lies on the carpet of a room at the National Congress in Brasilia. Supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. Brazilian security forces have locked down the area around the government buildings.
Graffiti by Bolsonaro supporters reads 'Intervention'
A graffiti reads "Intervention" next to smashed windows at the National Congress in Brasilia. Rioters vandalized the walls of the National Congress and smashed glass windows as a sign of protest against the election of Lula da Silva as the president of Brazil. President Silva has condemned the 'act of terrorism' after a far-right mob stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital.
Soldiers dismantle protestors' camps
Soldiers disassemble the camp set up by supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president in front of the Army command in Brasilia.
Soldiers hoist Brazil's flag at Congress
Soldiers hoist a new Brazilian flag at Planalto Palace in Brasilia after the violent riots on Sunday. Security forces confronted the rioters in Brazil as they crowded and trashed Congress and other federal buildings. They have detained around 1,500 people.