ugc_banner

World's Richest Actors: Shah Rukh Khan bags 4th position; beats Tom Cruise, George Clooney

Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 10, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

World's fourth richest actor is Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will be next seen in 'Pathaan', is the fourth wealthiest actor in the world, according to the 'Richest actors in the world' list released by World of Statistics on Twitter.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has fans not just in India but across the world. The Indian actor, who has delivered over 90 films in his career spanning over three decades, is considered one of the most successful stars of global showbiz and his box office successes have made him a favourite of the masses. And, according to the 'Richest actors in the world' list released by World of Statistics on Twitter on Sunday, he is now the fourth richest actor in the world. Yes, you read it right! After Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson, the Bollywood actor is the fourth wealthiest actor on the planet. 

SRK is the only Indian actor on the list. His net worth is mentioned as $770 million, which is approximately Rs 6,306 crore. 

Other actors on the list were Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney, and Robert De Niro. Check out the full list below!

Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

1- Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion
2- Tyler Perry: $1 Billion
3- Dwayne Johnson: $800 million
4- Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million
5- Tom Cruise: $620 million
6- Jackie Chan: $520 million
7- George Clooney: $500 million
8- Robert De Niro: $500 million

Reacting to the list on social media, a fan wrote, "Congratulations sir, you deserve it all." Another commented, "King Khan is back to prove that he's the best." And, one user wrote, "Waiting for Pathaan. Super excited."

Shah Rukh Khan's filmography

SRK, on the professional front, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will also be seen in south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ and director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

MCU guys only gave 'two hours' to Don Cheadle to say yes to six-film deal with them

Love Island 2023 Winter Season 9: Release date, full cast list, host, date, where to watch, banned item & more

'Pathaan' trailer out! Shah Rukh Khan fights for the country with Deepika Padukone as his aide

Topics