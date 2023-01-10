Puerto Rico reggaeton singer Randy Ortiz Acevedo arrested on domestic violence charges

On Monday, Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy was arrested by the authorities in Puerto Rico on domestic violence charges. A judge ruled the same day that there're sufficient evidence against the singer that proves the charges.

Ortiz is not required to enter a plea yet. He was detained on a $15,000 bond, prosecutor Anthony Oyola shared with the media.

Ortiz's publicist is yet to comment on the latest court ruling.

Prosecutor Oyola says the charges stem from an incident that happened on January 7. However, he declined to provide further details since it’s a domestic violence case.

Oyola also confirmed that only Ortiz’s mother testified on behalf of the reggaeton singer before he was charged.

Jowell & Randy, who have released four studio albums, five mixtapes and twenty-three singles till date, are considered reggaeton pioneers. They started their careers about two decades ago.

