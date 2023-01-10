Former president Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospital on the same day as Brasilia riots

On the day his legion of supporters ran riot across Brasilia by storming key government buildings, former president Jair Bolosnaro was hospitalised in a Florida hospital in the USA due to abdominal pain.

The far-right leader was admitted to AdventHealth Celebration acute care hospital outside Orlando, Florida, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro confirmed.

"My dears, I come to inform you that my husband Jair Bolsonaro is under observation at the hospital, due to an abdominal discomfort resulting from the aftermath of the stabbing he took in 2018 from a former PSOL affiliate," wrote Michelle in an Instagram story, referencing Brazil’s Socialism and Liberty Party. “We are praying for his health and for Brazil. God bless us,” she added.

According to multiple reports, Bolsonaro's condition is 'not worrying'.

The stabbing that took place during Bolsonaro's 2018 presidential campaign has already forced him to undergo six surgeries. The stabbing was carried out by an attacker who was found mentally challenged to stand a trial.

Notably, Bolsonaro travelled to the US on December 31, two days before his term officially came to a draw. The premature departure meant that the traditional handover of the presidential sash to newly crowned President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could not be completed.

Experts have pointed out that skipping the ceremony sent a signal to Bolsonaro's unruly far-right supporters that the election result was not accepted by their supreme leader who has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the October election results.

Though Bolsonaro condemned the attacks on Twitter and denied responsibility, he defended the right to 'peaceful protests'.

- Manifestações pacíficas, na forma da lei, fazem parte da democracia. Contudo, depredações e invasões de prédios públicos como ocorridos no dia de hoje, assim como os praticados pela esquerda em 2013 e 2017, fogem à regra. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023 ×

The protests by Bolsonaro's supporters has since drawn parallels to the January 6 insurrection attempt by former US president Donald Trump's supporters on Capitol Hill in 2021.

Such was the situation that President Lula was forced to declare emergency powers. Subsequently, the national guards were dispatched to the capital city to restore law and order.

According to an AFP report, at least 400 rioters have been arrested for storming the Supreme Court of Brazil, the National Congress of Brazil and the Planalto Presidential Palace.

