Brazil protests: Lula meets with cabinet; minister calls attack 'an attempted coup'

Brasília, Brazil Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro gather outside Brazil's Congress after protesters had invaded the building as well as the presidential palace and Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil January 8, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the riots, terming them "terrorist acts" by Bolsonaro's supporters when they invaded the seat of power 

Brazil woke up on Monday (January 9) with shocking images coming from Brasília, when tens and thousands of supporters of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, attacked the Supreme Court of Brazil, the National Congress of Brazil and the Planalto Presidential Palace. 

Communications Minister Paulo Pimenta called the attack "an attempted coup" as he met Lula with the cabinet at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia. 

Pimenta said, "What happened here was not an act against executive power, or democracy, or the federal constitution. It was an attempted coup d'état." 

Current Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the riots, terming them "terrorist acts" by Bolsonaro's supporters when they invaded the seat of power. 

Leaders of both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court chief justice also criticised the attempt to invade the Planalto Palace. 

The heads of the three branches of government said they "reject the terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism that occurred" in a rare joint statement posted by Lula on Twitter. 

WATCH | WION Fineprint | Bolsonaro supporters riot in the capital

Lula met with the cabinet members of the Planalto presidential palace to analyse the attacks which were deemed the worst attack on the nation's state institutions since its return to democracy in the 1980s. 

Images and videos from ground zero showed debris littered everywhere. Journalists also shared images which showed shattered computers and damaged security barriers. 

Meanwhile, social media companies such as Facebook parent Meta and Google's video platform YouTube said that they were removing content supporting or praising the weekend ransacking of Brazilian government buildings. 

A Meta spokesman said: "In advance of the election, we designated Brazil as a temporary high-risk location and have been removing content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings."  

(With inputs from agencies) 

