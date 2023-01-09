In pictures | A 'sad day' for Brazil as rioters storm government buildings

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have taken to the streets in Brazil's capital after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took charge of the office. Thousands of protestors of the far-right former President broke into the National Congress and the Supreme Court on Sunday. Due to the violent nature of the protests, Brazil's security forces had to use measures like tear gas to control the protests.

Here's a look into the riots in Brazil, condemned by many global leaders and Bolsonaro himself.



Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded several government buildings, including Congress and the top court. The protests come two years and two days after supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed into the capitol building post-election results that declared Joe Biden as the new President. Thus, many have named Bolsonaro as Tropical Trump.

(Photograph: AFP )

Protestors took over many officials' buildings and destroyed public property. Incumbent President Lula da Silva addressed the nation and called the riots 'barbaric.' He also assured finding and punishing people involved in the protests. Later, he shut down central Brasilia for 24 hours and ordered the national guard to move in.

(Photograph: AFP )

Amid the riots, the supporters of Bolsonaro clashed with the security forces and attacked them with stones. However, the former President, who left for the US only a few days before Lula's ceremony, condemned the invasion of the official buildings and denied any connections to the riots.

(Photograph: AFP )

During the dramatic turn of events in Brasilia, many security officials and police got injured. In another protest by Bolsonaro supporters in December 2021, the Brazil police arrested at least four people attempting a coup. Earlier, police arrested a man who tried to keep a bomb amid the protests against Brazil polls.

(Photograph: AFP )

Leaders across the world have condemned riots in Brazil. Politicians from Columbia, Chile, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, India and Ecuador have expressed their solidarity with Brazil. US President Joe Biden described the situation as 'outrageous.' Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the incidents and hoped for better things in Brazil.

(Photograph: AFP )

Brazil police detained many protestors for smashing public property and following unlawful ways of protesting. After the Sunday attacks, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes sacked the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, from his job.

(Photograph: AFP )