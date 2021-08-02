Top 10 world news: China COVID outbreak, Iran warns against action and more

Top 10 world news today: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of August 2.

China has witnessed a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant with several provinces and municipalities under lockdown restrictions. Florida has witnessed a surge in Coronavirus cases in the past two weeks due to the Delta variant as the total COVID-19 cases in the United States has crossed 35 million.US and British officials said the attack on MV Mercer Street appeared to be a drone strike as the Biden administration promised "appropriate response".

Chinese provinces face lockdown amid a rise in Delta virus cases



At least eight provinces recorded new coronavirus cases in China as areas in Xiamen, located in China's Fujian province reported 55 new locally transmitted cases.

Florida breaks COVID-19 hospitalisation record as cases surge





US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said "things could get worse" as Florida registered the most number of hospitalisations due to COVID-19 compared to last year before the use of vaccines in the country.

Will respond to any adventurism: The UK summons Iranian ambassador over tanker attack



As Israel blamed Iran for the attack on a tanker managed by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, Britain on Monday summoned Iran's ambassador over the incident which took place off the coast of Oman.

Watch: Turkey sees 'mysterious' meteor explosion that made the sky bright green





The residents of Izmir were taken aback by an explosion in the sky that occurred in Turkey.

Britain's gold medalist Tom Daley has clicked knitting on the stands, earns fans on the Internet



Great Britain's diver Tom Daley has caused quite a stir at the Olympics just by sitting at the stands and watching women's 3m springboard final on Sunday morning.



